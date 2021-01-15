Indiana pastor uses TikTok to spread positivity

Pastor Grant Merrell's short clips combine humor and inspiration in a time when it's needed the most.

MISHAWAKA, Ind. — An Indiana pastor is reaching hundreds of thousands of people through the power of social media.

Pastor Grant Merrell at Coalbush United Methodist in Mishawaka said he didn't see much potential in TikTok (@pastor_g) when he got it two years ago.

"I remember when I posted my very first videos, they got five or six views apiece," Merrell recalled. "One Sunday morning, I posted a video right before worship, and I got back to my office, and I couldn't believe that I had gotten 2000 views, and I thought that was just nuts."

Now, he has nearly 300,000 followers worldwide.

"My hope is that my videos provide some kind of light, some kind of hope that were not alone, that there are people that are making a difference," Merrell said. "If we look around us there is good all the time."

With his pews empty due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Merrell wanted to find a creative way to reach those in need.

"I've built real relationships with people that I've never met in person, and in turn, we've had individuals from all of the world join us in our church services on Sunday mornings, which has been a wonderful surprise," Merrell said.