Indiana man dies after officers handcuff him; ISP investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Indiana State Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a man who died Thursday after being handcuffed.

Police claim officers with the Harrison County Sheriff's Department responded to a 3 a.m. phone call from a homeowner in Corydon, who reported a man was "on their back patio acting strangely."

The homeowner had also told police while the 43-year-old previously lived there, he was no longer allowed on the property police claimed.

When officers arrived, police reported they saw the man "acting erratic and strangely."

Officers tried to put him in handcuffs due to safety concerns, but that's when they claim he "appeared to have a medical event and collapsed."

Emergency services immediately transported him to the hospital where police said he later died.

Doctors later performed an autopsy, but they said they couldn't find an apparent physical cause of his death.

Investigators believe drugs may have been a factor despite the toxicology reports still pending.

