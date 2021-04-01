x
Indiana lawmakers take on big issues while battling the pandemic

The 2021 legislative session will look different for Indiana lawmakers as they make chance for health and safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Credit: WTHR
A view of downtown Indianapolis from above the Indiana Statehouse.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana lawmakers got back to work Monday. The pandemic is changing the way this legislature looks and works. Leaders planned ahead for the new changes for months "for what I am sure will be a unique year for the Indiana General Assembly," said House Speaker Rep. Todd Huston.

The House of Representatives moved out of the Statehouse and into the neighboring government center conference area to give lawmakers more room.

The Senate is staying put, but some senators were moved into the balcony, creating more floor space.

"We are still in the crawling not walking stage of some of this technology," said President Pro Tempore Sen. Rodric Bray.

Some public hearings on bills will be virtual, and others will be heard in person. There are limits on the number of people allowed in hearing rooms, but recorded testimony and emails will be accepted.

Credit: WTHR/Rich Van Wyk
Indiana representatives moved out of the statehouse and into the Indiana Government Center for the start of the 2021 legislative session to make more room for distancing during the COVID-19 pademic.

"Whether it is through written testimony, virtual testimony, in-person testimony, I believe people have the opportunity to have their voices heard," Huston said.

Lawmakers are encouraged but not required to wear faces masks.

There are no mandatory COVID tests. If lawmakers are sick, they are to notify the House or Senate leaders.  

All the plexiglass, social distancing, and other precautions are intended to prevent an outbreak that could disrupt or possibly shut down the legislative process.

"It is possible we could get to a point — if we have staff or senators in a number that becomes problematic — we may have to take a break," Bray said. "We are willing to do that if necessary."

While lawmakers protect themselves from the pandemic, they will wrestle over the state budget, education, health care and other issues effecting millions of Hoosiers.

