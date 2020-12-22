Indiana lawmakers respond to coronavirus relief bill passing

Lawmakers shared their thoughts on the second stimulus bill of the pandemic passing and what that means for Hoosiers.

INDIANAPOLIS — Congress passed a $900 billion COVID-19 relief bill late Monday night. It will now head to President Trump's desk for his signing.

The bill includes a $600 direct payment to most Americans and a temporary $300 supplemental unemployment benefit for those who have lost jobs due to the pandemic.

Both of Indiana's U.S. senators voted in favor of the bill. All but two of Indiana's U.S. representatives — Rep. Jim Banks and Rep. Trey Hollingsworth — voted in favor of the bill.

Here's what Indiana's senators and representatives had to say after the passing of the bill.

Sen. Mike Braun

"As a Main Street entrepreneur, I am proud to support additional funding that will help small business owners and working class Hoosiers survive in this final battle against the pandemic.

The last week of eleventh hour negotiations and short-term spending bills reinforces what Hoosiers already know: Washington is broken.

Main Street businesses and hard-working Hoosiers have been in desperate need of relief from Washington for months while D.C. politicians have been holding targeted relief hostage as they bicker over favors for special interests and how to spend more money we don’t have."

Sen. Todd Young

"Struggling Hoosier businesses, communities, frontline workers, and families have waited too long for this critically needed coronavirus relief package. While I wish we had reached agreement months ago, I’m glad this aid will finally be delivered to the American people, particularly to ensure the safe and efficient distribution of the COVID-19 vaccines that will be essential for overcoming this pandemic. This package provides assistance to essential workers, small businesses, and unemployed Americans, and provides additional resources for testing and vaccinations. It also funds the federal government, one of Congress’ main responsibilities, and contains several of my priorities to bolster Indiana’s health and economic security."

Rep. André Carson

"I am encouraged that the House has passed this vital piece of legislation to protect lives and livelihoods. I'm particularly pleased that it includes my amendment to increase federal funding for Pancreatic Cancer research at DoD. However, the truth is, it should not have taken Congress this long to get an additional relief bill passed. The House passed a strong COVID-19 relief bill months ago called the Heroes Act, but Leader McConnell refused to bring it up for a vote in the Senate.

Additionally, in this current bill, Democratic leaders fought hard to eliminate dangerous poison pills, including a GOP provision that could unjustly put the health of workers at risk and take away their legal recourse. I understand and respect the need for compromise, but I am extremely disappointed that my Republican colleagues have chosen to play this dangerous game of partisan politics for months as Americans suffered. Going forward, I urge them to change course and commit to working with Democrats in good faith to pass additional relief so that America can emerge from this crisis stronger and more united."

Rep. Trey Hollingsworth

"Today's $2.3 trillion funding bill— introduced after 3 previous stop-gap funding bills in 10 days and brought to the Floor after giving representatives only 6 hours to read almost 6,000 pages— is another example of Washington's willingness to spend our money without considering our priorities. Hard-working Americans who are struggling deserve thoughtful solutions, not last-minute packages that inflate our nation's growing $27 trillion-dollar debt. We must always be thoughtful stewards of taxpayers' money, especially in the middle of a pandemic where thousands of Americans are out of work."