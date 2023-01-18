Lawmakers propose renaming Richmond bridge in honor of Ofc. Seara Burton

A resolution to rename the bridge where U.S. 27 crosses over I-70 in Richmond after Ofc. Seara Burton passed a House committee Tuesday.

INDIANAPOLIS — Lawmakers are proposing a tribute to fallen Richmond Police Ofc. Seara Burton.

A resolution to rename the bridge where U.S. 27 crosses over Interstate 70 in Richmond after Burton passed a House committee Tuesday. If it passes, the bridge would be renamed the "Officer Seara Burton Memorial Bridge."

"As years pass, when people cross over that bridge and see that name, it will give them reason to see the promise that she made to our community to serve without fear and the ultimate sacrifice that she made for her service," said Richmond Mayor Dave Snow. "So we thank the House very much for consideration of this resolution."

Richmond Chief of Police Michael Britt was part of the presentation at the Statehouse and said he worked hard not to be overcome with emotion during his appeal to lawmakers. He expressed that the city is still healing from the tragedy and that, amazingly, it has brought many together in grief and strength.

"This particular tragic incident drew nationwide media attention, so it's important, not only our community, from people all over the nation and the United States, that they know that a hero from Wayne County and Richmond, Indiana fell," Britt said. "She's a child of Richmond and Wayne County and we're very proud of that. She died a hero and she's well-deserving of this memorial and the hero status."

Burton served four years on the Richmond police force and recently achieved her dream of becoming a K-9 handler.