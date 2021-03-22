Gov. Holcomb extends Indiana's income tax filing deadline

Individual income tax filing and payments to the state of Indiana will now be due the same day as federal taxes.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has signed an executive order to extend the state's individual income tax filing and payment deadlines to May 17. The move aligns the state's deadline with that of federal tax filings.

The Internal Revenue Service announced earlier this month it was pushing back the deadline from its usual April 15 to May 17.

The executive order, which again renewed the public health emergency for the COVID-19 pandemic, also extended temporary licensing for health care workers another 90 days. The temporary license allows health care workers who aren't currently licensed in Indiana — like retirees, students and out-of-state workers — to practice in Indiana.