Indiana House passes tenants' rights bill

INDIANAPOLIS — Many Hoosiers living in rental properties owned by negligent landlords could soon see relief.

State representatives passed a bill to hold those landlords accountable. Some Hoosiers have also advocated for change.

“It doesn’t feel like tenants have a lot of power," said Dominiaca Hudson.

Hudson used to live in the troubled Irvington Arms Apartments.

“After I started speaking out to the people in the community in Irvington, that’s when we woke up to a 10-day eviction notice,” said Hudson.

The owners have since sold the building, and tenants have all been forced to move out of the affordable housing complex.

Hudson is not alone in calling for landlords to be held accountable.

“I see landlords being able to purchase property and run it, really, however they want. In my experience it hasn’t had to be humane. It hasn’t had to be ethical,” said Hudson.

On Monday, state lawmakers passed House Bill 1075, which makes it easier for the state attorney general to go after bad-acting landlords.

"This is certainly a win," said Rep. Justin Moed, D-District 97.

HB 1075 states the attorney general may take action against a company if they fail to fix needed problems within 45 days of receiving a written notice.

“We learned from what happened with JPC properties that there were some gaps in our ability to protect residents and to protect taxpayers and so we’re trying to close those loopholes and make sure when there’s a bad actor in the future that we have tools to go after them early,” said Moed.

The bill also states the courts could appoint someone to manage the corporation or property of the corporation.

Moed said, for example, when an owner isn’t paying the bills, the property could go into foreclosure or utilities could be shut off.

“The attorney general can intervene early and try to ask a judge to make sure that we set aside funds to pay the bills to make sure that people’s homes are preserved and that they’re not put out on the street,” he said.

Hudson said it’s good to have these conversations at the legislative level.

“I remain skeptical about seeing the follow through and seeing landlords actually held accountable in a reasonable time frame and tenants having safe, livable housing,” said Hudson.