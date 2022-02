The amended bill would require a voter to say – under penalty of perjury – that they can’t vote in person on Election Day or during early voting.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana lawmakers advanced a bill to make it harder to vote by mail.

The House voted along party lines Monday to advance House Bill 1116.

Currently, if you’re not available to vote in person on Election Day, you can vote by mail.

The amended bill would require a voter to say – under penalty of perjury – that they can’t vote in person on Election Day or during the state’s 28-day early voting period.