State's gun licensing website bogged down by applicants for free lifetime permits

State police posted an alert on the state's firearms licensing website noting a high volume of applications.

INDIANAPOLIS — The new state law that removed the fee for handgun licenses in Indiana crashed the system Thursday.

State police posted an alert on the state's firearms licensing website noting a high volume of applications. That caused a delay in letting some applicants schedule an appointment for fingerprinting.

The law that made lifetime licenses to carry a handgun in Indiana fee exempt went into effect Thursday, July 1.

"Due to the high volume in application submissions, you may experience delays in scheduling your fingerprint appointment online," the message on the website read.

Before the law took effect, a lifetime license to carry a handgun in the state was $75. According to WPTA-TV, those who already paid the fee will not get their money back.