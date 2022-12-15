'We're not there yet' | Holcomb targeting $60K average salary for Indiana teachers

The governor told 13News he wants the average teacher salary in Indiana to be $60,000.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is looking ahead to 2023, as the state faces challenges in education and abortion rights

But he told 13News Thursday he's not yet thinking about his own future.

Holcomb reported a record $22 billion of capital investment in Indiana this year, more than double 2021, as well as a concerted focus on developing a skilled and educated workforce to meet the need of businesses.

Part of the effort includes making progress on pay for public school teachers.

"I want the average teacher salary to be $60,000. We're not there yet," Holcomb said. "(It) used to be $51,000, now it's $57,000. When we talked about the whole package, we're more in the $70,000 range in terms of insurance and pension benefits, etc. But we're not at $60,000 yet.

"We'll be seeking increases," Holcomb continued. "It will be reflected in the agenda and the budget that I put forward Jan. 4 and Jan. 5."

Holcomb said the money deemed available in the April revenue forecast will be key to determining how much of an increase will trickle down to teachers.

Abortion restrictions

The governor's office will continue to deal with the issue of abortion restrictions in Indiana next year. Holcomb signed a law making abortions illegal in Indiana, with some exceptions. That law is now in the hands of the Indiana Supreme Court.

"I hope for clarity, sooner rather than later, but not rushing it, so that that issue, like other controversial issues, can be debated properly, state by state."

Political future

As for his own future, political rumors have been swirling that Holcomb will run for U.S. Senate, or even president, in the 2024 election.

But the governor remains noncommittal on his political plans.