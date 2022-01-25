Indiana to recognize Jan. 27 as 'Eva Education Day' in honor of Holocaust survivor

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana will spend a day honoring the late Eva Mozes Kor Thursday, while educating people about the Holocaust.
It's the third straight year the state has honored Kor on Jan. 27, the anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz Concentration Camp in 1945. Kor and her family were taken to camp when she was just 10 years old. She and her sister, Miriam, were the only members of her family who survived.
Kor dedicated her life to educating others about the Holocaust, opening the CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center in Terre Haute in 1995.
She passed away on July 4, 2019 while visiting Poland to talk about her childhood experience in the concentration camp.
"Eva Education Day" was first recognized on Jan. 27, 2020, the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.
The Indiana Historical Society will honor Kor's legacy with a new exhibit set to open March 12.