Indiana's 'election integrity bill' signed into law

Voters will have to submit their driver's license number or last four digits of their social security number when applying for an absentee ballot online.

INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb signed the secretary of state's election integrity bill into law.

The bill focused on what supporters said needed voting security changes, including cybersecurity, technology and the ability for Hoosiers to track their vote with a paper audit trail.

Additionally, voters will have to submit their driver's license number or last four digits of their social security number when applying for an absentee ballot online. In 2020, Indiana saw nearly 250,000 electronic applications for absentee ballots.

“This new law will ensure that as technology evolves and voter habits change, Indiana remains a national leader in election security and integrity,” said Holli Sullivan, Secretary of State. “I want to thank Governor Holcomb and the General Assembly for placing a priority on the security of our voting process.”