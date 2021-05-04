Wildfire burns more than 300 acres at Indiana Dunes

Park officials said there were no reports of injuries or private property damage.

CHESTERTON, Ind. — A wildfire has burned more than 300 acres at Indiana Dunes National Park in the northwestern part of the state.

Park officials say the National Park Service was notified of the wildfire Friday while working on a prescribed fire.

The wildfire took place in Gary in Miller Woods and was contained Saturday evening.

National park spokesman Micah Bell said there were no reports of injuries or private property damage.

Park officials released a satellite photo showing smoke from the wildfire extending 80 miles north onto Lake Michigan.