Indiana Dunes taking requests for new services

Indiana Dunes National Park is holding two open houses to share ideas on new services to add to the park.

Members of the public and business community are invited to share their opinions at the following open houses:

Thursday, July 22 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk Pavilion (1000 Riverwalk Drive, Portage, Indiana)

Friday, July 23 from noon – 2 p.m. at the West Beach Bath House (376 North County Line Road, Gary, Indiana); If it rains, the open house will be held at Paul H. Douglas Center for Environmental Education (100 North Lake St., Gary, Indiana).

The open houses will discuss topics such as food and beverages, bike rentals, non-motorized boat rentals, guided recreation opportunities, horseback riding, transportation, retail sales, guided educational tours and fitness classes.

If you're unable to attend one of the open houses, there will eventually be a way to share your thoughts online.