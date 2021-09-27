Beaches closed at Indiana Dunes National Park after chemical spill

PORTAGE, Ind. — Beaches closed at Indiana Dunes National Park Monday after a massive chemical spill.
An aerial view of the area showed a murky substance in the water. Portage Mayor Sue Lynch said calls about the spill came in Sunday evening. It happened in water near a U.S. Steel Midwest plant.
Samples of the spill have been collected for analysis, and the Indiana Department of Environmental Management is investigating the extent of the damage.
The Portage Lakefront & Riverwalk and all of the park's beaches are closed until further notice out of an abundance of caution.