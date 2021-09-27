Beaches closed at Indiana Dunes National Park after chemical spill

IDEM is leading the investigation to discover the nature and extent of the damage.

PORTAGE, Ind. — Beaches closed at Indiana Dunes National Park Monday after a massive chemical spill.

An aerial view of the area showed a murky substance in the water. Portage Mayor Sue Lynch said calls about the spill came in Sunday evening. It happened in water near a U.S. Steel Midwest plant.

Samples of the spill have been collected for analysis, and the Indiana Department of Environmental Management is investigating the extent of the damage.

UPDATE on discharge into Burns Waterway: Waters of National Park Beaches Temporarily Closed INDIANA DUNES NATIONAL... Posted by Indiana Dunes National Park on Monday, September 27, 2021