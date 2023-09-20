INDOT hosting seasonal hiring events for upcoming winter

The events will take place Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023 at several different locations across Indiana.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is hosting job fairs in Indiana next week for winter seasonal positions.

INDOT will host the hiring events Tuesday, Sept. 26 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at thirteen locations across the state.

According to INDOT, the winter seasonal positions run from early November to early April and the pay rate starts at $21/hour for full-time operations work and $25/hour for on-call snowplow jobs.

Job duties for the full-time positions, according to INDOT, will include general highway maintenance, traffic maintenance, and snow and ice removal, among other things. Prospective candidates must have a commercial driver's license (CDL) to be considered for full-time or on-call positions.

Registration is not required to attend and interviews will be conducted on-site.