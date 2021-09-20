Indiana colleges waive application fees for College Application Week

INDIANA, USA — More than a dozen Indiana colleges and universities are waiving college application fees through Friday, Sept. 24 to celebrate the state's College Application Week.
The week is part of Learn More Indiana's annual College GO! initiative, which helps students plan for their educational journey after high school. The initiative is held from August through November.
“College GO! gives students of all ages the opportunity to understand the value of higher education and explore which path is right for them after high school,” said Indiana Commissioner for Higher Education Teresa Lubbers.
Indiana high school seniors can apply to the following schools for free between Sept. 20 and Sept. 24:
- Huntington University
- Indiana State University
- Indiana University East
- Indiana University Fort Wayne
- Indiana University Kokomo
- Indiana University Northwest
- Indiana University South Bend
- Indiana University Southeast
- Indiana University-Purdue University Columbus (IUPUC)
- Martin University
- Purdue University Fort Wayne
- Purdue University Northwest
- University of Southern Indiana
A code may be required to participate in the promotion. The full list is available online.
There are at least 26 schools that already allow students to apply at no cost. You can see that list here.
