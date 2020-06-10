x
Indiana

Indiana AG might have to pay $57,000 for costs of disciplinary case over groping allegations

AG Curtis Hill completed in June a 30-day suspension of his law license ordered by the state Supreme Court.
Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill could face a big bill from the disciplinary case stemming from allegations that he groped a state lawmaker and three other women during a party. 

The state’s attorney disciplinary commission has asked the Indiana Supreme Court to order that Hill pay about $57,000 toward expenses in the case. 

Hill completed in June a 30-day suspension of his law license ordered by the state Supreme Court. He has denied any wrongdoing, but his reelection bid failed when he lost the Republican nomination in June. 

The Supreme Court has given Hill’s lawyers until Oct. 19 to respond to the expenses filing.

