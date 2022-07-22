Morristown 5-year-old's majestic mullet needs your vote in the USA Mullet Championships

Jackson's inspiration for his mullet is professional dirt track and stock car racing driver Rico Abreu.

INDIANAPOLIS — Jackson McNeely, 5, of Morristown, needs your votes in the USA Mullet Championships!

His mom, Ashley, told 13News that Jackson loves go karts - and racing in general.

As for the inspiration behind the mullet? His favorite professional dirt track and stock car racing driver, Rico Abreu, has a mullet himself.

Jackson is up against the top 100 kids ages 1-12. To vote for Jackson, like or react to his photo on this post

Voting is open through Sunday, July 24 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

The top 25 vote-getters will move on to the finals. Voting is open on Facebook.

The next live competition in the mullet championship is set for Saturday, July 30 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. That competition starts at 2 p.m. The winner will take home $500.

Last year, Greyson Reynolds, 9, entered the Facebook-based contest. The Indianapolis boy finished eighth in the country.