Hunters stumble upon human remains in southern Indiana

The hunters were in the area, near U.S. 231 and County Road 100 North, looking for deer shed antlers when they discovered what they believed to be human bones.

SPENCER COUNTY, Ind. — Two hunters stumbled upon human remains Saturday in southern Indiana, prompting an investigation

The remains were found in a rural area of Spencer County, which is located on the Indiana-Kentucky border about 80 miles west of Louisville and 150 miles south of Indianapolis.

They found the bones shortly after lunchtime Saturday and called 911 to report their discovery, Indiana State Police said in a Facebook post.

Indiana State Police detectives and crime scene investigators are investigating with the help of members of the Spencer County Sheriff's Office.

ISP said troopers were on scene at around 7 p.m. Saturday and would remain on scene until an anthropologist arrives Sunday to further process the crime scene.

State police are asking the public to avoid the area while they investigate.