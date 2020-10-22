Hoosier Guardsmen return home in time for the upcoming holidays

The aviation company deployed to Kuwait earlier this year to help defeat the Islamic State group in the Middle East.

GARY, Ind. — Around 60 Indiana National Guard soldiers from Company C, 2-238th General Support Aviation Battalion returned home from Kuwait just in time for the holidays.

The aviation company deployed to Kuwait earlier this year to help defeat the Islamic State group in the Middle East.

"The soldiers really valued the mission, which lead to ultimate mission success," ," said Maj. Kenneth Watkins, commander of Company C, 2-238th General Support Aviation Battalion.