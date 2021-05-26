Holiday World drops mask requirement for fully vaccinated guests

The theme park said it will rely on guests to follow the guidelines based on their vaccination status.

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. — Holiday World & Splashin' Safari is following recent guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in dropping its mask mandate for fully vaccinated guests.

The southern Indiana theme park updated its safety guidelines Wednesday, stating fully vaccinated guests may resume activities without wearing a mask or staying 6 feet apart.

Guests who are not fully vaccinated are encouraged to wear masks indoors and in outdoor spaces where social distancing isn't possible, as well as maintaining 6 feet of social distancing between others not in their group.

The theme park said it will rely on guests to follow the guidelines based on their vaccination status.

In light of recent CDC Guidance, fully vaccinated Guests may resume activities without wearing a mask or staying 6 feet apart. Guests who are not fully vaccinated are encouraged to follow CDC Prevention Measures. Read more on our 2021 Visit Page: https://t.co/Wm98oBKeek pic.twitter.com/wZ255es5St — Holiday World (@HolidayWorld) May 26, 2021

The CDC considers people fully vaccinated two weeks after they've had their second shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or two weeks after they've had the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Holiday World & Splashin' Safari is roughly 180 miles southwest of downtown Indianapolis.