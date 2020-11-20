Holcomb names Indiana's first chief equity, inclusion and opportunity officer

Karrah A. Herring will lead Indiana's efforts to foster a more diverse and inclusive environment in all state agencies.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana now has its first-ever chief equity, inclusion and opportunity officer. Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Karrah A. Herring will serve in the role, helping state agencies build more diverse and inclusive environments.

Holcomb also announced CenterPoint Energy Foundation will financially support the diversity and inclusion programs and services the state implements.

"My goal is to better build diversity and foster an inclusive environment within state government and the services we provide so every Hoosier can take full advantage of their gifts and potential," Holcomb said.

Herring is currently the director of public affairs for the University of Notre Dame. From 2014 to 2018, she was the university's director of the Office of Institutional Equity and Title IX coordinator.

Today I announced Karrah A. Herring will serve as Indiana’s first-ever chief equity, inclusion and opportunity officer. pic.twitter.com/fBu8jqJXVe — Governor Eric Holcomb (@GovHolcomb) November 19, 2020

Herring's role at Notre Dame includes the university complies with federal and state civil rights laws related to policies prohibiting discrimination, harassment, and retaliation. She also helped create the school's affirmative action plans and oversaw employee disability compliance.

Herring has an undergraduate degree from Purdue University and a law degree from Valparaiso University. She said the position is "an incredible opportunity to drive cultural change across state government workplaces and essential state services."

Holcomb announced the creation of the chief equity, inclusion and opportunity officer in an address to Hoosiers in August.