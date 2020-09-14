Gov. Holcomb appoints replacement for Knox Co. judge killed in plane crash

Gov. Holcomb made Brian M. Johnson his appointment to the Knox County Superior Court to succeed Judge Ryan Johanningsmeier.

Holcomb announced Brian M. Johnson as his appointment to the Knox County Superior Court. Johnson to succeed Judge Ryan Johanningsmeier.

Johanningsmeier was flying alone from Sullivan County early on the morning of Aug. 29, 2020 and died when his plane crashed approximately 3 miles north of the Lawrence County, Illinois airport across the state line from Vincennes.

Johnson graduated from Indiana University and the Valparaiso University Law School. He has been in private practice since 2010.

He dedicated his time to work with clients in the Knox County Drug Court, according to an announcement from Holcomb's office.