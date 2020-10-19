Hendricks County man dies in single car crash

Investigators believe excessive speed played a role in the crash.

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. — A Hendricks County man died in a single car crash in Parke County Sunday afternoon.

Parke County deputies were called to US 41 near County Road 200 West just before 5 p.m. on reports of a single car rollover crash.

Investigators said Kristian Stephen Michael Warrick, 23, of Coatsville, Indiana, was driving a 1988 Mustang southbound on US 41 when he lost control of the car.

According to investigators, the car went through a fence and rolled several times. Warrick was thrown from the car and died at the scene.

Investigators believe excessive speed played a role in the crash.

Warrick's cause of death is pending the results of an autopsy.