Hendricks County man dies in single car crash

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. — A Hendricks County man died in a single car crash in Parke County Sunday afternoon.
Parke County deputies were called to US 41 near County Road 200 West just before 5 p.m. on reports of a single car rollover crash.
Investigators said Kristian Stephen Michael Warrick, 23, of Coatsville, Indiana, was driving a 1988 Mustang southbound on US 41 when he lost control of the car.
According to investigators, the car went through a fence and rolled several times. Warrick was thrown from the car and died at the scene.
Investigators believe excessive speed played a role in the crash.
Warrick's cause of death is pending the results of an autopsy.
Parke County EMS, Adams Township Rescue, Rockville Fire and Rockville City Police assisted with the investigation.