Governor releases third-party review of state law enforcement

The report assessed curriculums, training standards, policies and practices.

INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb released findings of a report assessing all state-level law enforcement agencies.

The state used Hillard Heintze to review curriculums, training standards, policies and practices of all state-level law enforcement agencies. Those agencies include:

Indiana Law Enforcement Academy (ILEA)

Indiana Law Enforcement Training Board (LETB)

Indiana State Police (ISP)

State Excise Police

Indiana Conservation Officers

Capitol Police Services

Gaming Police

The following are the recommendations implemented or committed to by each department:

ISP recommendations that have been implemented:

Issuing body-worn cameras for all state troopers on the frontlines.

Developing a strategic recruitment plan to accomplish recruiting and diversity goals.

Investing in a shared case management system to allow for efficient and effective internal investigations and to increase transparency between law enforcement agencies.

Releasing a comprehensive annual report with the goal of transparency and data sharing.

Implementing a nationally recognized system that tracks use-of-force incidents for review and analysis to improve training programs and early intervention.

ILEA has committed to:

Establishing a work group to reevaluate current training methods that include topics such as implicit bias.

Developing more online training to streamline operations and create more efficiency.

Creating programs to include more scenario-based training for recruits.

Developing and implementing a de-escalation response program for those suffering from a mental health crisis.

LETB has committed to:

Developing more standard trainings and minimum standard requirements across the state.

Implementing structural changes that put in place dedicated personnel to oversee the training process and curriculum.

Supporting legislative changes to include civilians, as well as all satellite academy directors, as voting board members.

All other agencies with policing services have committed to:

Utilizing public messaging platforms to inform and engage the public about the specific agency work.

Modernizing information systems to better track and analyze performance metrics.

“By commissioning a third-party review, we have assessed what state law enforcement agencies are doing well and where we can improve. As the assessment progressed, the agencies initiated an implementation of some of the recommendations and are working toward reviewing and implementing the remaining items," Holcomb said. "I will continue to do my part to assure the citizens of Indiana that law enforcement officers are operating according to the highest standards.”

To view the full copy of the Hillard Heintze report, click here.