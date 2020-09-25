Gov. Holcomb presents Sachem Award to Reginald Jones

The Sachem is given annually to recognize a lifetime of excellence and moral virtue that has brought credit and honor to Indiana.

INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric J. Holcomb presented Indiana businessman Reginald O. Jones, Sr. with the 2020 Sachem Award, the state's highest honor, at a ceremony Friday at the State Museum in Indianapolis.

Jones was recognized for his role as a business and community leader and mentor who has reached out to encourage youth and to help the homeless in Indianapolis.

“Reggie’s life is defined by his mission-minded mentorship and his unstoppable desire to help people maximize their potential,” Gov. Holcomb said. “He’s achieved great success by demonstrating that with limitless determination, a thirst for learning and with someone who believes in you, there’s no dream that’s impossible.”

Jones moved to Indianapolis in 1996 and purchased two McDonald's restaurants at 38th and Illinois streets, and 16th and Meridian streets. Seeing poverty in the inner city, Jones has used his restaurants to give hope.

He offered scholarships to his crew members and encouraged children to excel in education by creating an incentive program at Indianapolis Public Schools through which students earned free bikes. Jones gave away more than 10,000 bikes over 20 years.

His innovative approach became known as “McMiracle on 38th Street.” The McMiracle program went on to be mirrored in McDonalds franchises across the country.

“Wired with gratitude, faith, humility and optimism, Reggie now pays it forward by making his communities a better place and inspiring others to achieve their dreams,” said Joe Erlinger, president of McDonald’s USA. “He is a role model in everything the Sachem represents – a lifetime of excellence and moral virtue. The world is a better place with Reggie in it.”

Jones now owns and operates four franchises in central Indiana and continues to give back to employees and their communities. His dedication has earned two Ray Kroc Awards as an exemplary McDonald's owner, plus a regional Ronald Award for outstanding contributions to customers and the community, and a Ronald McDonald House Charities Award of Excellence.

His work with IPS earned the Indiana Black Expo Rev. Charles R. Williams Excellence Award, and Jones received a Certificate of Appreciation for Community and Business Endurance from the U.S. Department of Commerce, a Sagamore of the Wabash from Gov. Mitch Daniels, and has been honored by the NAACP.

“It’s remarkable to think of Reggie’s impact and his influence whether bring ingenuity and encouragement to entrepreneurs, or providing help and hope to the homeless through Wheeler Mission, or the work he’s done instilling character and values into Indiana’s youth, in helping them to grow to be responsible,” said Vice President Mike Pence. “Reggie has made a profound difference.”

The Sachem is given annually to recognize a lifetime of excellence and moral virtue that has brought credit and honor to Indiana. Previous recipients include Holocaust survivor Eva Mozes Kor (2017), Rev. Theodore M. Hesburgh, president emeritus of the University of Notre Dame and world statesman (2006), and long-time businessman and civic leader P.E. MacAllister (2014). Jones is the fourth Sachem honoree named by Gov. Holcomb.

Born in Prichard, Alabama, Jones grew up in a small four-room home without running water. After serving his country in the Army and working his way up the corporate ladder, he was determined to be a catalyst for change by helping others find their path to success.

Jones returned to school at Martin University in Indianapolis where he graduated Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor’s degree in dual majors of business management and marketing. The school later presented him with an honorary doctorate.

Dr. Eugene White, former president of Martin University, said “Reggie’s legacy is one of service and dedication. He’s been a visible leader for the whole community to follow.”

Jones serves on the Wheeler Mission President’s Advisory Council, the Indiana Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust Fund Committee, and the Crossroads of America Council, Boy Scouts of America Executive Board.

Jones and his wife, Tracey, live in Indianapolis with their two youngest daughters Rebecca and Regina.

Sachem background:

In 1970, Gov. Edgar D. Whitcomb introduced the Sachems, a group of business, industry, publishing, banking and legal leaders, who served as state hosts, welcoming visitors to Indiana and promoting the state’s culture and economy. The organization’s name came from the Algonquin term applied to village leaders, implying wisdom, judgment and grace.

Following Whitcomb’s term, the Sachem project was not pursued, and the organization dissolved in 1989. Whitcomb visited Gov. Daniels in 2005 to acquaint him with the concept. Gov. Daniels recreated the Sachem to underscore the importance of moral example; achievement alone without exemplary virtue does not qualify a person for this recognition.

Fifteen Sachem awards have been bestowed since the honor was revived in 2005:

2005: John Wooden—Martinsville native and Purdue graduate who became a legendary college basketball coach, teacher and mentor

2006: Rev. Theodore Hesburgh—Former president of the University of Notre Dame and world statesman

2007: Jane Blaffer Owen—Philanthropist and preservationist of New Harmony

2008: Bill and Gloria Gaither—Grammy winning singer/songwriter duo from Alexandria, Indiana

2009: Donald C. “Danny” Danielson—New Castle business and civic leader

2010: Carl D. Erskine—Anderson civic leader and legendary baseball player

2011: William A. “Bill” Cook—Philanthropist and cofounder of Cook Inc.

2012: Ian M. Rolland—CEO of Lincoln National Corp.

2013: Don Wolf—Civic leader and CEO of Do It Best, Corp.

2014: P.E. MacAllister—Long-time businessman and civic leader

2015: Amos C. Brown, III—Radio host and civic leader

2016: None

2017: Eva Mozes Kor—Holocaust survivor; forgiveness and civility advocate

2018: Sammy L. Davis—Vietnam veteran, Congressional Medal of Honor recipient

2019: Dr. George Rapp—Humanitarian

2020: Reginald O. Jones, Sr.—Businessman, community leader and mentor