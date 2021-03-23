Gov. Holcomb calls for flags to be flown at half-staff for Colorado shooting victims

Among the victims was Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley, who is a Ball State University graduate.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is calling for flags to be flown at half-staff after a mass shooting in Boulder, Colorado.

Ten people died in the shooting at a King Soopers supermarket Monday. The victims included Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley, who earned two degrees from Ball State University.

Talley, 51, was the first to arrive on the scene of the shooting. He had been with the police department since 2010.

The victims ranged in age from 20 to 65:

Denny Stong, 20

Nevin Stanisic, 23

Rikki Olds 25,

Tralona Bartkowiak, 49

Suzanne Fountain, 59

Teri Leiker, 51

BPD Officer Eric Talley, 51

Kevin Mahoney, 61

Lynn Murray, 62

Jody Waters, 65

Holcomb directed all flags across the state to be flown half-staff until sunset on Saturday, March 27 in remembrance of the victims.

Police identified the suspect in the shooting as 21-year-old Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa. He was taken into custody and receiving treatment at a hospital, where he was expected to be released Tuesday.

Alissa has been charged with first-degree murder in the incident. He will go to the Boulder County Jail upon his release from the hospital.