Gary police K-9 shot, killed during foot pursuit

K-9 Falco was shot while chasing a 29-year-old man wanted for aggravated battery and criminal recklessness Thursday afternoon.

GARY, Ind. — A Gary Police Department K-9 officer was shot and killed while pursuing a suspect Thursday afternoon.

Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said K-9 Falco was involved in the foot pursuit of a 29-year-old man who was wanted for aggravated battery and criminal recklessness when he was shot. The suspect is in custody.

The police officer involved in the pursuit with Falco was not injured, Martinez said.

The Lake County Sheriff's Department is investigating the shooting. The suspect's name has not been released.

Martinez said 10-year-old Falco had served as a K-9 for eight years.

"I am proud of the work of this K-9 officer, his handler and all officers involved in today’s arrest and investigation," Martinez wrote on Facebook.