Funeral arrangements set for Indiana Marine killed in Afghanistan airport attack

Corporal Humberto Sanchez, of Logansport, was one of 13 service members and at least 169 Afghans killed when a suicide bomber attacked the Kabul airport.

LOGANSPORT, Ind — Visitation and funeral arrangements are now set for Marine Cpl. Humberto “Bert” Sanchez.

Sanchez will arrive at Grissom Air Reserve Base at 10:30 a.m., Sunday, Sept. 12. A procession will leave between 10:45 and 11:15 a.m. and people can show their support along the following route:

Leaving Grissom Air Reserve Base heading West on State Road 218 towards US 35 (Walton)

Turning North on US 35 and proceeding to Logansport.

Exiting onto Main Street from US 35 and continuing towards Burlington Ave.

Turning North onto Burlington Ave and proceeding to the intersection of 3rd and Market St.

Turning East onto Market Street and proceeding to 18th Street.

Turning North on 18th Street and proceeding to Broadway

Turning West on Broadway and arriving at Gundrum Funeral Home.

There will be no ceremony upon his arrival at the funeral home.

Public visitation for Sanchez will then be held from 1-7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 13 at LifeGate Church. That is located at 831 Burlington Ave. in Logansport.

A public funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 14 also at LifeGate Church.

A livestream link will be provided and available on Cpl. Sanchez’s tribute page on www.gundrumcares.com.

Burial with full military graveside rites will follow at Mt Hope Cemetery, Logansport.

The procession route from the funeral home to the cemetery is as follows:

Leaving LifeGate Church and turning North onto Burlington Ave.

Proceeding on Burlington Ave to the intersection of 3rd and Market Street

Turning East onto Market Street to 6th Street

Turning North onto 6th Street and proceeding to Hanna Street

Turning right on Hanna Street and then left onto Pleasant Hill and into Mt. Hope Cemetery.

The family of Cpl. Sanchez has also established a scholarship fund to accept memorial contributions in his memory.