Silver Alert issued for missing Fort Wayne man

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been declared for a man reported missing from Fort Wayne.

Police say 51-year-old Randall Walker was last seen around noon on Wednesday, Feb. 23. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Walker is described as a 5-foot, 9-inch, 254-pound white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black and gray fleece jacket and brown or burgundy pants.

Anyone with information about Randall Walker or his whereabouts is urged to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-2213 or call 911.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.