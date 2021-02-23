Fort Wayne man in critical condition after snowmobile accident

Hayden Rice, 28, was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital with multiple broken bones and internal injuries.

HAMILTON, Indiana — A man from Fort Wayne is in critical condition after a snowmobile accident Monday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 400 block of Lane 210 in Hamilton, Indiana, around 4:50 p.m.

According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Hayden Rice, 28, was driving his snowmobile on the snow and ice on Hamilton Lake at a high rate of speed when he failed to turn. That's when Rice was ejected from the snowmobile and struck a metal dock post.

Rice was taken to the Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne in critical condition with multiple broken bones and internal injuries.

Indiana DNR said Rice was not wearing a helmet or any other protective gear while riding the snowmobile.

The Hamilton Fire Department, Hamilton Police Department, Steuben County Sheriff’s Department, Steuben County EMS and Parkview Samaritan assisted with the investigation.

Indiana DNR is reminding people to always wear a helmet and protective gear when driving a snowmobile. The department also said to never drive snowmobiles at unsafe speeds.