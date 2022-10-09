Fort Wayne mayor arrested for drunken driving after crash

Tom Didier, a Republican who plans to run for mayor, said he has known the Henry family for years. "These relationships go beyond politics," he said.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — The mayor of Indiana's second-largest city apologized Sunday after an overnight arrest for drunken driving.

Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry and his wife, Cindy, were involved a crash, though no injuries were reported.

Hours after his release from the Allen County jail, Henry, 70, read a statement to reporters, apologizing "for the poor decision I made to get behind the wheel" after drinking alcohol at an event Saturday.

"Like every other resident of the city of Fort Wayne, I will be held accountable for those actions in future legal proceedings," he said. "I respect the legal process. I will adhere to the legal process. And I will accept the consequences."

He tweeted that he was "relieved that no one was hurt in this incident" and said the Fort Wayne Police Department "handled this situation with professionalism and followed all of the correct procedures and protocols."

I’m relieved that no one was hurt in this incident. The Fort Wayne Police Department handled this situation with professionalism and followed all of the correct procedures and protocols. — Mayor Tom Henry (@MayorTomHenry) October 9, 2022

Henry, a Democrat who was first elected in 2007, has said he plans to run again in 2023. Fort Wayne, population 265,000, is 120 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

