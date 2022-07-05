Fort Wayne family mourns death of father killed in fireworks accident

Noe Diaz, 43, was struck under the chin by a firework that went off too soon.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A Fort Wayne family is mourning the death of a father of five who was killed in a fireworks accident on Sunday.

A family representative told WPTA-TV in Fort Wayne 43-year-old Noe Diaz was burned in a "freak accident" July 3 when a firework he was lighting went off early and hit Diaz under the chin.

He later died at the hospital.

Diaz is survived by his wife and four children. The representative for the family said Diaz played on many area soccer teams and was active in the local sports community.