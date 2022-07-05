x
Indiana

Fort Wayne family mourns death of father killed in fireworks accident

Noe Diaz, 43, was struck under the chin by a firework that went off too soon.
Credit: Family representative via WPTA
Noe Diaz, a 43-year-old father of five, died Sunday in a fireworks accident in Fort Wayne.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A Fort Wayne family is mourning the death of a father of five who was killed in a fireworks accident on Sunday.

A family representative told WPTA-TV in Fort Wayne 43-year-old Noe Diaz was burned in a "freak accident" July 3 when a firework he was lighting went off early and hit Diaz under the chin.

He later died at the hospital.

Diaz is survived by his wife and four children. The representative for the family said Diaz played on many area soccer teams and was active in the local sports community.

“Noe was a hard worker and always did so to provide for his family and make sure everything was taken care of,” reads a message on a GoFundMe page to help cover Diaz's funeral expenses.

