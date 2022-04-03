Indiana man arrested, accused of shooting and killing wife in Sellersburg home in front of children

Police said an 11-year-old girl called 911 while suspect Mac Lewis was firing shots throughout the home, ultimately shooting and killing her mother

SELLERSBURG, Ind. — A Sellersburg man is in custody after police said he allegedly shot his wife inside their home.

According to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to the 11000 block of Forest Hill Circle around 7:45 p.m. on Friday following reports of that shooting and a suspect leaving the scene.

When deputies arrived, they found Elizabeth Bennett Lewis dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

The report stated that the suspect, Mac Lewis, fired gunshots throughout the home while Elizabeth’s 11-year-old child and her 10-year-old friend were nearby. Investigators said multiple gunshots were found throughout the home.

Deputies said the 911 caller was Elizabeth’s child and spoke to dispatchers while Lewis was continuing to fire shots throughout the home.

While Clark County Deputies were at the scene, they were notified by Sellersburg Police that Lewis had been located and was operating a vehicle on State Road 60.

They said a traffic stop was conducted and Lewis was taken into custody.

Lewis has been charged with murder, attempted murder and criminal recklessness – all felonies.

He’s expected to appear in Clark Circuit Court on Monday.

