$5,000 Hoosier Lottery ticket fiasco 'likely' due to vendor with history of issues

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosier Lottery says a vendor software issue is “likely” the cause of problems with more than 630 Hoosier Lottery Fast Play tickets.

13Investigates has learned the vendor in question was also involved in a ticket fiasco in Kentucky.

Hoosiers across the state told us they bought one or multiple $20 Golden Jackpot Fast Play game tickets on Sunday, stating they won $5,000.

13Investigates reviewed several tickets. Each was unique with different winning numbers, but the same prize.

“I feel like that they should honor my ticket,” said Kimberly Cannady of Bicknell, Indiana in Knox County.

The lottery says right now it looks like 632 tickets were sold and all appeared to be $5,000 winners. However, they did not scan in as winners.

Hoosier Lottery Executive Director Sarah Taylor told the state lottery commission Tuesday the issue is likely due to vendor software.

13 Investigates learned the vendor, IGT, was involved in a 2020 ticket fiasco in Kentucky involving 500 Fast Play tickets. A Louisville newspaper reported some players received more than a refund.

We asked Taylor if a resolution would include giving people the $5,000 that they thought they won. That could total $3.16 million.

“Well, that's definitely something we need to conclude during our investigation,” Taylor said.

In 2021, the lottery reported $1.7 billion dollars in total operating revenues. Less than one percent of that would cover the prizes people thought they won.

13Investigates also asked if people would get more than a $20 refund.

"I don't think we've investigated enough fully and landed on a resolution,” Taylor said.

"Even if they settled for even $1,000 per ticket, or something like that, yeah, I would go back to playing,” said Robert Weiand. “Because they're trying to make it right with the players."