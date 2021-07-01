Fishermen rescued after falling through ice in Steuben County

Three fishermen fell through the ice while trying to walk on Big Turkey Lake.

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana conservation officers helped rescue three men who fell through the ice on Big Turkey Lake in Steuben County Wednesday.

Around 3:30 p.m., officers got the call that fishermen had fallen through the ice near 10200 west block of County Road 475 South. Brad Levitz, 61, and his son, Bradley Levitz, 40, were trying to walk on the ice. The father realized the danger and began to return to shore when the son fell through the ice, about 200 yards away from land.

Two other fishermen who were nearby — Jason Smith, 48, of Auburn, and Bert Wolfe, 47 — helped the son out of the water. The three of them started to walk back to shore before falling in about 60 yards away from land. Fire personnel on the scene helped them out of the water.

Medics treated and released Smith and Wolfe at the scene. Bradley Levitz was transported by ambulance to Cameron Memorial Hospital in Angola for evaluation.

First responders from Angola Fire Department, Fremont Fire Department, Hamilton Fire Department, Indiana State Police, Orland Fire Department, Steuben County EMS, Steuben County Sheriff’s Department, and the Stroh Fire Department assisted conservation officers in the incident.