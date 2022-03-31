Fire in Scottsburg burns 100-year-old lumber yard

With high winds, the fire was extremely difficult to get under control.

SCOTTSBURG, Ind. — Thursday morning, Scottsburg Fire responded to a large fire in a commercial structure on the backside of the historic downtown square.

The structure, Vail's True Value Lumber Company, was a 102-year-old lumber yard. When fire and other emergency crews arrived, they found heavy fire showing through the roof.

With high winds, the fire was extremely difficult to get under control. But with the help of several departments, fire crews were able to extinguish the fire with no fire damage to any other structure nearby.

These are all the fire departments and emergency crews that assisted with controlling the fire:

Austin Fire

Vienna Fire

Johnson Fire

Crothersville Fire

Monroe Fire

Deputy Fire

Charlestown Fire

Scottsburg Police

Scott County EMS

Scottsburg City Street Department

Scottsburg City Electric

Scott Dispatch

An investigation into how the fire started is underway, and we will keep you updated as we get more information.

