Crews fight fire at George Rogers Clark homesite

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — Crews in Clarksville spent Thursday afternoon battling a fire at the George Rogers Clark homesite.

According to the Falls of The Ohio State Park website, the cabin was built in 2001 with similar dimensions to Clark's original home. Clark called the site home from 1803-1809, and the original cabin was destroyed in 1854, the website says.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators have not confirmed the cause of the fire.

This story may be updated.

