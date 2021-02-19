Fire destroys 11 houseboats at Patoka Lake marina

The fire broke out around 8:45 a.m. at the Hoosier Hills Marina on the west end of the lake.

CELESTINE, Ind. — Fire destroyed nearly a dozen house boats at a marina on Patoka Lake in southern Indiana Friday morning.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says smoke was seen coming from one of the boats around 8:45 a.m. Staff members with the Hoosier Hills Marina reportedly tried to put out the fire, including moving two boats away from the dock to create a fire break.

In all, the fire spread to 11 boats, but no injuries were reported.

Firefighters from the Celestine, Shnellville and Dubois fire departments responded to the scene of the fire, which remains under investigation by the state fire marshal. The marina is closed as firefighters continue to monitor for hot spots.

A member of the Celestine Volunteer Fire Department told WHAS-TV the location of the fire, plus ice on the water, made reaching the fire difficult.

Hoosier Hills Marina is located in Celestine, Ind., on the western edge of Patoka Lake on the west side of Hoosier National Forest in Dubois County.