2 children killed in Clay County house fire

The fire was reported around 8:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of West State Road 340.

BRAZIL, Indiana — Authorities in Clay County confirm two children died Wednesday evening in a house trailer fire.

According to our news partners at WTWO, the fire department responded to a report of a fire around 8:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of West State Road 340, just west of Brazil.

Clay County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Josh Clark confirmed to WTWO on Thursday the victims of the fire were two "very young children."

“There are still a lot of unanswered questions and conflicting stories, we can’t say anything yet on a cause. We’re trying to get our information right, we just don’t know.” Posey Twp Fire Chief Cody Barnard said.

Barnard said they got assistance from multiple agencies in fighting the fire. The state fire marshal was also called to investigate.

Neighbor Michael Roberts Muhammad said he was with the family in the afternoon and ran to the home when he heard shouting.

“Tried to go into the front door, but the heat was so overwhelming, and the smoke was so overwhelming. It was like I was being pushed back out. I tried to go back in twice, but I couldn’t get in. I couldn’t do anything but fall on my knees and pray,” Muhammad told WTWO.

The Red Cross is assisting the family.

“Pray for the family, pray for us neighbors because we are not okay and we are struggling. Hold your babies tight and protect them,” neighbor Ashley Bratcher said.