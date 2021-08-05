FAA & NTSB investigating crop dusting helicopter crash in southern Indiana

The pilot, 29-year-old Zane Lightner of Billings, Montana, was taken to the hospital in Louisville with non-life-threatening injuries.

HARRISON COUNTY, Ind. — The FAA and NTSB are working on a joint investigation into a helicopter crash in southern Indiana. The crash happened Aug. 4 in rural Harrison County.

The pilot, 29-year-old Zane Lightner of Billings, Montana, was taken to the hospital in Louisville with non-life-threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation shows the Bell 206 helicopter was being used as a crop duster when it hit a power line running across a cornfield off Big Indian Road NE, a short distance northeast of Corydon. .

Indiana State Police did a preliminary investigation and are securing the scene until federal investigators arrive.