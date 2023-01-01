Warehouse fire breaks out in Evansville, spreads several blocks

Firefighters, who spent the better part of the day fighting the fire, said they'll be on the scene for several days extinguishing hot spots.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — A fire broke out at an Evansville warehouse on Saturday and spread several blocks. The fire was reported just after 10 a.m. and officials estimated it had spread at least two blocks by mid-afternoon.

The fire started in the 1400 block of North Garvin Street and quickly escalated into a four-alarm fire, with agencies from other counties being called in to battle the blaze.

“Next thing I know I see flames shooting from this building and fire department and everything come rushing through as I hear this big explosion,” Stephen McKinney Jr., who lives nearby, told WFIE-TV reported.

Firefighters worked all day to contain the estimated more than 250,000 square feet of fire.

Videos of the fire showed the warehouse's walls collapsing and scenes of transformers and powerlines catching fire concerned all in the near vicinity, according to a report from WFIE-TV.

“Obviously a very large fire,” said EFD Division Chief Mike Larson. “We’re going to be here for a while.”

Meanwhile, the Red Cross was on the scene handing out canteens to first responders.

The Red Cross is currently on-scene at a four-alarm warehouse fire in Evansville. Red Cross volunteers are there handing out canteens to first responders. pic.twitter.com/0ZFMjWwxn7 — American Red Cross (Indiana Region) (@INRedCross) December 31, 2022

The smoke plume from the fire could be seen via satellite imagery, the National Weather Service in Louisville, Kentucky said in a tweet.

The smoke plume from the intense warehouse fire in Evansville, IN can be seen on our visible satellite imagery. You'll have a tough time seeing the smoke though, it is above the overcast cloud layer. The smoke plume is moving towards S Louisville, just south of I-64. #kywx #inwx pic.twitter.com/EqpQxb9gQk — NWS Louisville (@NWSLouisville) December 31, 2022

In an update on Saturday night, the Evansville Fire Department said firefighters will remain on the scene extinguishing hot spots for the next couple of days.

EFD said that given cloud cover and weather conditions, a noticeable amount of smoke is likely to remain in the area.

Firefighters warned that this smoke is not healthy to breathe. Residents living near the smoke, especially those with respiratory issues, should make sure doors and windows are properly sealed.

Crews are making progress, but will be on scene quite a bit longer. Please use caution if you need to be in the area of the 1400 block of Garvin St. Posted by Evansville Fire Department on Saturday, December 31, 2022

It wasn't immediately known if anyone was in the warehouse when the fire started.

There was no immediate report of injuries.

The Indiana State Fire Marshal's office sent a representative to the scene.

Firefighters were spraying down a house to prevent the fire from spreading to residential areas.