Evansville warehouse fire burns for hours, leaves dozens without a home

There were no injuries in the fire and firefighters are investigating it along with the Indiana Fire Marshall.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — An early Monday morning warehouse fire in Evansville left dozens without a home.

Firefighters were first called to the warehouse around 4:40 a.m.

The building was engulfed in flames and took hours to put out.

According to firefighters, the warehouse was being used to store items.

WFIE reports 70 to 75 residents of Volunteers of America's Hope Hall were displaced due to the damage to their facility. The American Red Cross will provide cots, blankets and comfort kits for all residents to be used at a shelter operated by Volunteers of America.