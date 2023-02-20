Holcomb budget aims to add firefighter training facilities statewide

Gov. Eric Holcomb proposed $13 million in his budget specifically for training new recruits.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana is looking to boost funding to get more firefighters signed up.

The state is getting hit hard with low numbers of firefighters, especially volunteers. Gov. Eric Holcomb proposed $13 million in his budget specifically for training new recruits.

There are currently 14 training facilities statewide. If the governor's request is approved, it would increase those locations to 30 across Indiana.