Holcomb budget aims to add firefighter training facilities statewide

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana is looking to boost funding to get more firefighters signed up.
The state is getting hit hard with low numbers of firefighters, especially volunteers. Gov. Eric Holcomb proposed $13 million in his budget specifically for training new recruits.
There are currently 14 training facilities statewide. If the governor's request is approved, it would increase those locations to 30 across Indiana.
The Capital Chronicle reports the state wants to get new facilities closer to communities, making it easier for Hoosiers to get signed up.