Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing 15-year-old Elkhart teen

ELKHART, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 15-year-old girl from Elkhart, Indiana.
The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office said Sydney Ray Gunter was last seen Monday, June 7 in Elkhart around 2:30 a.m.
Gunter is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing yellow, one-piece button-up pajamas and is believed to be in a white 2017 Ford Mustang with an Indiana license plate TY2975.
She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
Anyone with information on Gunter's whereabouts is asked to call the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office at 574-533-4151 or 911.
Elkhart is roughly 160 miles north of downtown Indianapolis.
