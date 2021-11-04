Duke Energy division planning $180M Indiana solar farm

The Hoosier Jack Solar farm would be located on leased land in southern Vigo County and northern Sullivan County.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — A division of Duke Energy that develops renewable energy projects plans to build a $180 million solar farm in western Indiana that would produce enough electricity to power 35,000 homes.

The Hoosier Jack Solar farm would be located on leased land in southern Vigo County and northern Sullivan County. It's being proposed by Duke Energy Renewables Solar LLC, which is a division of Duke Energy not overseen by state regulators.

The Tribune-Star reports the proposed 175-megawatt solar farm would be located on 1,500 acres of reclaimed coal strip mine land currently being used for crops.