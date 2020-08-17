Dubois Co. man dies in weekend off-road crash

Conservation officers said he was not wearing a helmet or protective gear when the ORV flipped on top of him.

CELESTINE, Ind. — Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating an off-road vehicle accident Sunday that killed a Celestine man.

A news release from the Department of Natural Resources said Isaac Frank, 39, was riding Saturday night just after 10:30 p.m. on private property near State Road 164 in Celestine.

The side by side ORV overturned and Frank was ejected and pinned beneath the vehicle, according to investigators.

Frank was taken to Jasper Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday morning.