Drunk driver arrested after crashing into INDOT truck

Indiana State Police said the driver had a blood alcohol content of .245%, which is more than three times above the legal limit of .08%.

LAKE COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — A driver with a BAC three times the legal limit was arrested early Tuesday morning after crashing into an INDOT truck in northwest Indiana.

INDOT crews were making road repairs on Interstate 65 in Lake County around 3 a.m. when a driver crashed into the INDOT truck.

Indiana State Police said just one lane of the highway was open at the time. Trucks with arrow boards blocked the other two lanes, and state troopers were also there with the lights flashing on their patrol cars.

Aubrey Allee, 28, of Demotte, was driving a Jeep Wrangler at a high rate of speed when she slammed her Jeep into one of the trucks with arrow boards on it and then spun into the center median guardrail.

ISP said she narrowly missed a police car that had its lights flashing.

A trooper saw the crash and ran to the Jeep. Allee wasn't wearing a seatbelt, was unconscious and unresponsive. She eventually regained consciousness and was unaware that she had been in a severe crash, ISP said.

Allee was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the INDOT truck was not injured.

Police said Allee had a blood alcohol content of .245%, which is more than three times above the legal limit of .08%.

When she was cleared from the hospital, police said Allee was taken to the Lake County Jail.

INDOT said this was one of two overnight crashes in northwest Indiana and urged drivers to be cautious in work zones.