DNR free fishing days begin Sunday

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources sets aside four days a season where fishing is allowed without a license.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is holding four free fishing days in 2022 where no license will be required to fish in the state's public waters.

Here's the schedule:

Sunday, May 1

Saturday, June 4

Sunday, June 5

Saturday, Sept. 24

Click here for an interactive map on places to fish in Indiana.

To see what properties are hosting events, go to the DNR Calendar.

The DNR says free fishing days are great for people wanting to learn how to fish, taking young people fishing or introducing a friend to fishing. People can also take advantage of the "Learn to Fish Program" without a fishing license on these four days.